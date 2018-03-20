Flitcroft delighted with senior players in reserves’ cup triumph

Mansfield Town boss David Flitcroft was delighted with the application of his senior players in the reserves team today as they won the Central League Cup.

A very experienced Mansfield side won 3-0 in a game switched to opponents Wigan Athletic and said: “I was really pleased with the performance rather than the outcome.

“The minimum given at any football club should be honesty, hard work, sincerity in your performance. You have to you apply yourself.

“It was an experienced team. But I have seen experienced teams not put the shift in that is required. Today the lads have done that.”

With the One Call Stadium pitch not recovered from the weekend snow and subsequent thaw, the decision was taken to move the game to Wigan’s training ground.

“It took us two and a half hours to get here,” said Flitcroft.

“But I really wanted this game on as it gave me the chance to look at some of the players I’ve not seen in an 11 v 11 game, apart from training, and it was a fantastic workout.

“It was an inexperienced Wigan team but sometimes that makes it harder as you have to keep doing the right thing all the time.

“The front three set the precedent. They set the energy level.”