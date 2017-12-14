Find out which team is officially Mansfield Town’s bogey side

Many fans have labelled Accrington Stanley as Mansfield Town’s bogey side - but now it has been made official.

New research from mybonuscode.co.uk reveals Stags have got a 64 per cent loss record in games against Accrington.

They also struggle against Morecambe, with a 50 per cent loss record, and Cheltenham, with a 48 per cent record.

And the data, which looks at every game every played by Mansfield in all competitions against the current crop of teams in their league, also reveals that Stags have sufffered the most defeats (30) against Carlisle, Colchester and Crewe.

Lincoln City (26 defeats) and Exeter City (23 defeats) are also sides Stags traditionally struggle against.