Mansfield Town were backed by a noisy army of 865 fans as they pulled off a superb 1-0 win at in-form Grimsby Town on New Year’s Day.

Neal Bishop’s goal earned another three points to make it 17 League Two games unbeaten and 15 away games in a row without defeat as Stags stayed in the top three promotion spots. It was also Mansfield’s first win at Grimsby since 1987.

Here is a selection of fans’ photos taken by Andrew Roe – can you spot anyone you know at Blundell Park?