FACT FILE: Did you know this about new Mansfield Town signing Willem Tomlinson?

Mansfield Town's new signing Willem Tomlinson played against some of the world's top players in his very first professional appearance.

Mansfield completed the signing of former Blackburn Rovers midfielder Tomlinson on Monday.

You can read more about his acquisition, and how Stags pipped Exeter City to the signing, HERE.

But what do we know about the new boy?

Tomlinson is a Lancashire boy through and through, having been born in Burnley in 1998 and then signing for Blackburn Rovers in 2009 as an 11-year-old.

He would work his way through the ranks at Ewood Park scoring a long-range goal at home to Wigan Athletic in a pre-season friendly in 2015 (skip to two minutes into the video above)

Tomlinson then made his first team debut in memorable fashion, coming on as a substitute for the last nine minutes against Manchester United in the fifth round of the FA Cup in a game screened live on TV, with United managed by Jose Mourinho and featuring the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford.

He then was a late substitute against Derby County a week later in the Sky Bet Championship, going on to sign a new deal and make a total of 13 appearances for Rovers, including four in League One, before opportunities became limited and he terminated his contract last month.

A period of time training with Exeter City followed, but with Matt Taylor keen to sign him, Mansfield stepped in to snatch him from the south coast side and an 18-month deal was agreed.