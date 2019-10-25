FA Cup tickets set to go on sale for Mansfield Town v Chorley

Supporters wishing to attend Mansfield Town’s FA Cup first round tie with Chorley can purchase tickets from 10am on Monday 28th October.

The Stags’ cup clash against National League side Chorley at the One Call Stadium is scheduled to take place on Saturday 9th November (3pm kick off).

Adult tickets are priced at £15, concessions £10 and under-12s £5.

Tickets will go on general sale from Monday, but season ticket holders’ seats are reserved until midnight on Wednesday 30 October. After this time, all tickets will go on general sale.

Disabled supporters are eligible for a free carer ticket if on the higher rate of disabled living allowance.

The easiest way to purchase tickets is online via stagstickets.co.uk. Alternatively, call our ticket office on 01623 482 482 (option 1), or visit us in person on Quarry Lane.

Tickets will be available to purchase on the day from One Call Stadium at no extra price increase.