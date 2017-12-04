FA CUP: Stags draw Cardiff City away

The big Premier League clubs proved elusive, but Mansfield Town will travel to Championship high-flyers Cardiff City in the FA Cup third round.
The Stags were paired away to Neil Warnock’s Bluebirds in tonight’s draw.
Four wins on the bounce have placed the Welsh club second in the table and they should prove a massive test.
The sides last met in 2002/03 in Division Two when Cardiff won both games 1-0.
Mansfield’s last win in Cardiff was back in December 1996, triumphing 2-1 with Mark Sale scoring both goals.
Few referees will fancy being in the middle in this fixture with the fearsome reputation of Warnock and Evans’ clashes with match officials.
Having won 3-1 at minnows Shaw Lane in round one, Steve Evans’ men shot down National League Guiseley 3-0 thanks to a Jimmy Spencer hat-trick on Sunday afternoon.
The game will be played on the weekend of Saturday, 6th January which means the Stags will need a new date for their scheduled League Two home clash with local rivals Lincoln City.
FULL DRAW
Gillingham or Carlisle vs Sheffield Wednesday
Norwich City vs Chelsea
Wycombe Wanderers vs Preston North End
Fulham vs Southampton
Millwall vs Barnsley
Newcastle vs Luton Town
Stevenage vs Reading
Wolves vs Swansea
Shrewsbury Town vs West Ham
Manchester City vs Burnley
Cardiff City vs Mansfield Town
Blackburn or Crewe vs Hull City
Fleetwood Town or Hereford vs Leicester City
Middlesbrough vs Sunderland
Tottenham Hotspur vs AFC Wimbledon
Doncaster Rovers vs Slough Town or Rochdale
Forest Green Rovers or Exeter City vs West Brom
Manchester United vs Derby County
QPR vs MK Dons
Brentford vs Notts County
Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal
Port Vale or Yeovil Town v Bradford City
Bolton Wanderers vs Huddersfield Town
Newport County vs Leeds United
Coventry City vs Stoke City
Bournemouth vs AFC Fylde or Wigan
Aston Villa vs Woking or Peterborough United
Brighton vs Crystal Palace
Liverpool vs Everton
Birmingham City vs Burton Albion
Watford vs Bristol City
Ipswich Town vs Sheffield United
Almost Done!
Registering with Mansfield and Ashfield Chad means you're ok with our terms and conditions.