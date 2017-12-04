FA CUP: Stags draw Cardiff City away

The big Premier League clubs proved elusive, but Mansfield Town will travel to Championship high-flyers Cardiff City in the FA Cup third round.

The Stags were paired away to Neil Warnock’s Bluebirds in tonight’s draw.

Four wins on the bounce have placed the Welsh club second in the table and they should prove a massive test.

The sides last met in 2002/03 in Division Two when Cardiff won both games 1-0.

Mansfield’s last win in Cardiff was back in December 1996, triumphing 2-1 with Mark Sale scoring both goals.

Few referees will fancy being in the middle in this fixture with the fearsome reputation of Warnock and Evans’ clashes with match officials.

Having won 3-1 at minnows Shaw Lane in round one, Steve Evans’ men shot down National League Guiseley 3-0 thanks to a Jimmy Spencer hat-trick on Sunday afternoon.

The game will be played on the weekend of Saturday, 6th January which means the Stags will need a new date for their scheduled League Two home clash with local rivals Lincoln City.

FULL DRAW

Gillingham or Carlisle vs Sheffield Wednesday

Norwich City vs Chelsea

Wycombe Wanderers vs Preston North End

Fulham vs Southampton

Millwall vs Barnsley

Newcastle vs Luton Town

Stevenage vs Reading

Wolves vs Swansea

Shrewsbury Town vs West Ham

Manchester City vs Burnley

Cardiff City vs Mansfield Town

Blackburn or Crewe vs Hull City

Fleetwood Town or Hereford vs Leicester City

Middlesbrough vs Sunderland

Tottenham Hotspur vs AFC Wimbledon

Doncaster Rovers vs Slough Town or Rochdale

Forest Green Rovers or Exeter City vs West Brom

Manchester United vs Derby County

QPR vs MK Dons

Brentford vs Notts County

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal

Port Vale or Yeovil Town v Bradford City

Bolton Wanderers vs Huddersfield Town

Newport County vs Leeds United

Coventry City vs Stoke City

Bournemouth vs AFC Fylde or Wigan

Aston Villa vs Woking or Peterborough United

Brighton vs Crystal Palace

Liverpool vs Everton

Birmingham City vs Burton Albion

Watford vs Bristol City

Ipswich Town vs Sheffield United