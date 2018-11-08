FA CUP FIRST ROUND MEMORY: Watch as Mansfield Town hit eight goals at St Albans

Mansfield Town will host Charlton Athletic on Sunday in the first round proper of the FA Cup.

Stags have been involved in many memorable FA Cup ties in the past but one from recent seasons stands out at this stage of the competition.

Back in 2013, Mansfield were drawn away to St Albans City, who were a side two levels below Paul Cox's Stags, playing in what was then known as the Conference South.

What followed was a dominant display which, despite going behind early on, saw Mansfield recover to hit eight goals with Sam Clucas netting four of them.

Watch the goals in the video above.