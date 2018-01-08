FA CUP DRAW: Manchester City at home for Stags if they can win replay

Mansfield Town will host Premier League leaders Manchester City in a mouthwatering FA Cup fourth round tie later this month – if they can beat Championship visitors Cardiff City in a replay.

The Stags made sure their name would be in tonight’s hat with a superb 0-0 draw at the Cardiff City Stadium on Saturday.

The clubs are waiting for an official date for the replay, depending on TV interest, though it is expected it will otherwise be on Tuesday, 16th January.

The possibility of taking on Pep Guardiola’s unbeaten side, who saw off Burnley 4-1 in round three, will be an extra incentive for Stags to complete the job at home, having had chances to finish off the Bluebirds first time around.

Fourth round ties will be played on the weekend of 27th-28th January, when Mansfield are due at Morecambe for a League Two fixture.

FULL DRAW

Liverpool v West Brom

Peterborough v Fleetwood/Leicester

Huddersfield v Birmingham

Notts County v Wolves/Swansea

Yeovil v Man Utd

Carlisle/Sheff Wed v Stevenage/Reading

Cardiff/Mansfield v Man City

MK Dons v Coventry

Millwall v Rochdale

Southampton v Watford

Middlesbrough v Brighton/Crystal Palace

Bournemouth/Wigan v Shrewsbury/West Ham

Hull v Nottm Forest

Newport v Tottenham

Norwich/Chelsea v Newcastle

Sheff Utd v Preston