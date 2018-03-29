Excitement builds over new Stags training ground

Excitement continues to build over Mansfield Town’s new training facility at Woburn, Pleasley.

Work continues apace, despite the recent bad weather, and the impressive 3G pitch, being done by a separate contractor, will be completed in the next month.

Three other full-size football pitches, a mini pitch and a community pavilion housing eight changing rooms, a function room, two classrooms, offices and a physio room will be ready for the start of the new school year in September.

The work is being funded by chairman John Radford and Stag director Steve Hymas’ company Mansfield Town Developments.

Hymas said: “The snow did put us back a couple of weeks but it’s all coming on well and looking good. It will all be complete during August.

“The 3G pitch looks great and the floodlights are up. It will just need a bit of landscaping once everything is finished.

“There is a bit of road widening needed on the lane too before we go on site which we’ll start sometime in May.

“Manager David Flitcroft and Academy manager John Dempster have both been down and are very happy with it.

“Everyone is looking forward to being able to use it along with the local community.”