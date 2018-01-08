Excitement builds for Stags over FA Cup draw

Mansfield Town will be ball number 22 in tonight’s FA Cup fourth round draw.

The Stags made sure their name would be in the hat with a superb 0-0 draw at Championship high-flyers Cardiff City on Saturday.

The clubs are waiting for an official date for the replay, depending on TV interest, though it is expected it will otherwise be on Tuesday, 16th January.

A big name draw will be an extra incentive for Stags to complete the job at home, having had chances to finish off the Bluebirds first time around.

Liverpool are ball four, Manchester United ball 15, Spurs ball 18, Manchester City are ball 23, and the winners of Norwich v Chelsea ball 31.

Completing a good day for the county, both Forest and Notts County won very difficult ties to progress and Forest are ball 12 and Notts ball 13.

The draw takes place at around 7.10pm tonight before rivals Brighton and Palace contest the final tie of the round.

The draw will be shown live on BBC Two and BT Sport.

Fourth Round draw numbers

1 Sheffield United

2 Watford

3 Birmingham

4 Liverpool

5 Brighton OR Crystal Palace

6 Peterborough

7 Bournemouth OR Wigan

8 Coventry

9 Newport

10 Huddersfield

11 Yeovil

12 Nottingham Forest

13 Notts County

14 MK Dons

15 Manchester United

16 West Brom

17 Rochdale

18 Tottenham

19 Middlesbrough

20 Fleetwood OR Leicester

21 Hull

22 Cardiff OR Mansfield

23 Manchester City

24 Shrewsbury OR West Ham

25 Wolves OR Swansea

26 Stevenage OR Reading

27 Newcastle

28 Millwall

29 Southampton

30 Preston

31 Norwich OR Chelsea

32 Carlisle OR Sheffield Wednesday

Fourth round ties will be played on the weekend of 27th-28th January, when Mansfield are due at Morecambe for a League Two fixture.