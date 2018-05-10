Ex-Stags star Fitzsimons dead

Former Mansfield Town star Arthur Fitzsimons yesterday died at the age of 88.

A Republic of Ireland international legend, he played 62 times in all competitions for the Stags between 1959 and 1961, scoring 25 goals.

Fitzsimons was a talented inside forward who made 26 appearances for his country, scoring seven goals, and was inducted into the FA of Ireland Hall of Fame in 2009.

He started his career with Shelborne in his home city of Dublin, before spending 10 years at Middlesbrough, where he was a team-mate of Brian Clough and Wilf Mannion, making 223 appearances and scoring 49 goals.

After a short spell at Lincoln City he joined the Stags, then completed his playing career with spells at Wisbech, Drogheda and Crusaders.

He embarked on a coaching career that took him to Libya, where he spent five and a half years in Tripoli until Colonel Gaddafi came to power, when he was advised to leave and completed his career back in Ireland.