Gainsborough Trinity have appointed a new joint management team, with former Mansfield Town midfielder Neal Bishop taking his first top job.
Experienced midfielder Bishop, 40, who was a key part of Trinity’s midfield last season and who has nearly 800 professional appearances to his name, has been named as boss alongside 34-year-old Damon Parkinson, who was assistant to outgoing manager Tom Shaw last season having also worked in a similar role at Frickley Athletic and as a joint-manager at Newark Town.
Bishop added: “It is a huge honour and a privilege to be asked to be manager of Gainsborough Trinity alongside Damon. We share many core beliefs of how the game should be played and are committed to continuing with the brand of football that Tom instilled in the group last season.
“We are determined to give our supporters a team this town can be proud of and work is going on behind the scenes to ensure this is the case.”
PLAY-OFF FINAL LIVE BLOG: Mansfield Town v Port Vale
Mansfield Town will make only their third ever appearance at Wembley Stadium in Saturday’s play-off final and their first for just over 11 years.
There will be a few familiar faces within the Port Vale ranks when they come up against Mansfield Town at Wembley on Saturday.
Clough: Go and make memories
Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough has told his players to go out and create memories for themselves, their families, the club and the town in Saturday's League Two play-off final at Wembley.