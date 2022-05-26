Gainsborough Trinity have appointed a new joint management team, with former Mansfield Town midfielder Neal Bishop taking his first top job.

Experienced midfielder Bishop, 40, who was a key part of Trinity’s midfield last season and who has nearly 800 professional appearances to his name, has been named as boss alongside 34-year-old Damon Parkinson, who was assistant to outgoing manager Tom Shaw last season having also worked in a similar role at Frickley Athletic and as a joint-manager at Newark Town.

Bishop added: “It is a huge honour and a privilege to be asked to be manager of Gainsborough Trinity alongside Damon. We share many core beliefs of how the game should be played and are committed to continuing with the brand of football that Tom instilled in the group last season.

