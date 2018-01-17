Ex-Stag Beevers is new first team coach at Alfreton

Former Mansfield Town defender Lee Beevers has joined National League North neighbours Alfreton Town as part of their new management team.

Beevers has left Gainsborough Trinity to become the Reds’ new first team coach under new manager John Moyses with Andy McMillan completing the trio as assistant manager.

Beevers’ departure is a blow for Gainsborough.

Although the 34-year-old had been training with the club since the summer having retired from the professional game at Lincoln City back in May, he had only just decided to make a comeback last week and impressed on his debut last weekend.

Trinity manager Dave Frecklington said: “It’s a blow to lose a player of Lee Beevers calibre.

“However, football moves on quickly. He’s a great lad and has a big future in the game on the coaching side. He goes with my best wishes.”

Struggling Alfreton yesterday sacked manager John McDermott.