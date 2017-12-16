Evans: We lacked quality in front of goal

Mansfield Town boss Steve Evans said his Mansfield Town side were only a top class striker short of demolishing struggling Yeovil Town today as the Glovers escaped with a frustrating 0-0 draw.

Mansfield dominated possession for long periods, but chances were few and far between.

The game ended with boos from the stands, but Evans said: “I heard people criticise us at the end. Criticise the result but not the performance. We have torn them apart.

“The fans are as frustrated as us. But the players are not rubbish, they are talented boys.

“The only disappointing aspect is we kept getting in the box but not making killer chances for people to take.

“I was delighted with our second half performance but not our killer instinct in front of goal to punish them.

“I have to say this properly, but if we had a top class striker he'd have probably got us a hat-trick in the second half.

“I think if we'd got one we'd have got four or five.

“I just said to the strikers how many chances did you miss? The answer was none for either of them.

“That's an indication that when you have that much dominance, perhaps they needed to move little bit differently or do things a bit differently.

“I will accept Danny couldn't keep up that standard from earlier in the season, but maybe he is over eager.”

Evans continued: “I was really pleased with the level of effort and endeavour and the quality of the passing and moving.

“People think it's easy, but Yeovil drew with Notts County and went to Port Vale and won.

“Their assistant manager has been a friend of mine for 20 years and he said how we survived I don't know.

“But credit to their guys. They gave them everything. They survived and we wish them well.

“The referee will think it's to his credit he added seven minutes but he could have added 17. But he's not to blame for us not putting the ball in the net.”