Evans stays patient over targets as window reaches halfway point

Mansfield Town manager Steve Evans is playing the patience game with his January transfer targets as the window reached the halfway point this week.

Evans missed out on his former Rotherham star Lee Frecklington last week but, with last night’s big FA Cup replay with Cardiff City to focus on, further moves have been put on hold until today.

“We are trying to make things happen,” he said. “I had three or four hours with our chief executive Carolyn Radford on Sunday and she has been fantastic

“When I left her I said I don’t want any more updates until after we play Cardiff as my focus had to be Cardiff City. Our supporters would expect and demand that.”

Evans continued to stress it won’t be the end of the world if no new players come in.

“I have always said that if we don’t add to our squad, which I think we will, we’ve got a brilliant dressing room with brilliant players,” he said.

“Joel Byrom is back available and he is like a new signing for us. He’s more not available than available for us this season.

“It’s the same with Zander Diamond.”

However, Evans remains optimistic of new faces – possibly even in time to face visiting Cheltenham Town on Saturday.

“Carolyn has made some calls and put some things to people. We are at the hands of other clubs and agents now,” he said.

“She is getting close. I think there are one or two clubs with board meetings to decide whether they want to sell us a player.

“If we get as far as talking to the player we’re confident they will come.

“We hope something happens before the weekend but it wouldn’t surprise me if we still here on deadline day night.”

He added: “The window isn’t closed until it’s closed and we want to try to do some business. You know me – I’d rather do it early.

“But I am not going to sign players who don’t add to or help the group in some way. We know who we want.

“We could have signed lots of players since the window opened. “My phone has been inundated with agents and clubs, the same with my email. But I’m not going to do it unless we all sit there as a staff and agree that guy can help us.”

Evans was disappointed not to lure Frecklington to Mansfield last week, withdrawing an offer to buy him once he was convinced Frecklington was going to end up at promotion rivals Lincoln.

“Lee wanted to play for his home town club,” he said. “Why did I pull the deal? Because I got the feeling that Lee wanted to play there.

“I respect that. Lee started at Lincoln and I think that was always where he was going to end up. He’s at the age where this might be his last club.

“His agent probably got us involved to get him a deal there.

“I am not so sure Lincoln will be doing as many deals as they thought they would after they signed ‘Frecks because of the cost of it. But he’s a wonderful lad and a wonderful player.”