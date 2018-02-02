Evans praises boardroom support to knock back bids

Mansfield Town staved off pursuits by other clubs for three of the current successful first team on transfer deadline day.

Top scorer Danny Rose, midfield dynamo Alex MacDonald and flying winger CJ Hamilton all had clubs interested in taking them.

So manager Steve Evans was a relieved man when club CEO Carolyn Radford told him to turn all bids down if he wanted without having to consult them further.

“There were principally three players that four or five clubs were keen on. One club bid twice,” he said.

“I obviously had to refer those bids to Carolyn Radford.

“After the third one she said ‘I am not answering you any more. If you don’t want to accept it then please take our instructions and say no’.

“I am very fortunate as a manager when you are given that level. So I was able to say no. It is wonderful support.

“These are players we didn’t want to lose.”

Evans continued: “We had a little call on CJ. Not a bid as such, they just wanted to ask where the value would be.

“Alex and Rosey had bids, Alex predominantly – he had two or three wanted to take him.

“Alex is playing like a Championship player right now. If it had been a Championship club I would never have deprived him and I would have told the board we have to send this kid on his journey.

“But we rejected the offers from League One – a division where he has played very successfully, but never with the focus and fitness he’s got now. He has really come into his own.”