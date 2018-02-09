Evans misses out on manager of the month award

Steve Evans missed out on the Sky Bet League Two Manager of the Month award for a second time this week as Wycombe Wanderers’ Gareth Ainsworth took the accolade.

Despite their injury list, four games, four victories and 11 goals in January, including a thrilling 3-2 win at leaders Luton, saw Wycombe rise to second in the table.

Evans said: “I think in all my promotions I’ve only ever got manager of the year. That’s the important one isn’t it?

“But it’s a great honour to be nominated and testament to the dressing room – the players and the supporters.”

The Sky Bet Manager of the Month judging panel comprised former Ipswich Town manager George Burley, Sky Sports’ EFL League expert Don Goodman; EFL marketing director

Drew Barrand, League Managers’ Association director Olaf Dixon and Sky Bet EFL trader Mikey Mumford.