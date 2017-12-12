Evans gets green light to move for January targets

Steve Evans has been given the green light to move for his January window targets.

“We know who we want and the chairman is good with that,” said Evans.

“There won’t be many. We will get on with that business when we get to January.

“It could be two or three in and two or three may go to balance numbers back.”

We don’t want to be just adding to the group. We have a really competitive squad as it is.

“No one who has been playing regular football is going to be leaving.

“But maybe one or two who have not been able to get on the pitch on a regular basis need to go and ply their trade somewhere else.

“They are big decisions as they are still good players and there is a lot of football to be played between now and when we travel to Cardiff.”