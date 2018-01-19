Evans faces wait over injury to midfield ace

Mansfield Town are hoping midfield ace Joel Byrom will have recovered from his return from injury in midweek in time for Saturday’s visit of Cheltenham Town.

Byrom played for 74 minutes against Championship Cardiff City in the FA Cup and Evans will now monitor him for any reactions.

“I thought he was terrific, though whether he’s going to be fresh enough to go out there again on Saturday, I am not so sure,” said Evans.

“Tuesday will have taken a lot out of the kid. He’s worked incredibly hard away from the team to get himself in unbelievable physical condition which is credit to him and the medical staff.

“We’ll see how he trains today and tomorrow and see if he’s ready to step up again.”

Evans added: “We’re working hard to bring another Joel Byrom type in – one that can play if Joel is not available to us and, secondly, who can play with Joel as we showed the other night. Good players can play with good players.”