Evans expects a Stags sell-out on Tuesday

Mansfield Town manager Steve Evans is hoping for three more points at Cambridge United on Saturday followed by a sell-out home crowd for Tuesday night’s FA Cup replay with Cardiff City.

The Stags are on a real high, losing only once in 19 games, and Evans said he would be surprised if Tuesday didn’t sell out with the prize of a home clash with Premier League leaders Manchester City.

“We need a really disciplined performance at Cambridge on Saturday to add to our points tally,” he said.

“Then we come back here and if the One Call Stadium isn’t full on Tuesday, it’s a problem.

“Manchester City are the best club in English football and probably the best club in European football along with Barcelona and Real Madrid – they’re up in that echelon now and I think they’re going to be there for a long time, given the owners and the investment that Pep seems to have there.

“It would be nothing short of phenomenal for this town and football club if we played them.”

Stags’ last big FA Cup clash came when they lost to Liverpool in the 2012/113 third round. But Evans believes City are a far bigger proposition.

“When Liverpool came they were a great side – they’re a great club,” he said.

“But Manchester City at this time are a club the world looks at.

“You look at the other football clubs they own in America and Europe and what they are trying to do.

“The One Call Stadium needs an atmosphere against Cardiff that is hostile, that’s vocal, but in a really sporting way. Let’s be in their faces all over it.”