Evans delight as Stags bounce back in style

Mansfield Town manager Steve Evans praised his five-goal heroes for bouncing straight back to winnings ways in tonight’s demolition of Newport County.

Evans had asked his side to show a reaction after their nine-game unbeaten run was halted by defeat at Swindon last weekend, and the 5-0 win over the Welsh club could have been many more in the end.

“That was young men willing to put a wrong right from Saturday,” said Evans.

“We don’t think we should have lost at Swindon and that hurts.

“There was a lot of good work and on the front foot performances.

“In spells in the first half it was as good as we’ve had here.

“I’ve always maintained that at this time of the season big players come to the fore.

“Many times a manager will stand here at five and think it could have been 10, and it should have been.

“But I’m never going to criticise a player for missing a chance as they’ve never stopped going in there. We were creating.”

Despite the result, Evans was impressed by the way the visitors fought until the end and never folded.

“We’ve beaten a good side,” he said. “Credit to Newport, they never stopped, despite it has to be said, a bit of a battering. They showed character in the second half.

“Sometimes you see an opposition fold, especially when the fifth goal goes in. But their lads never stopped running for their club and they go away with a lot of plaudits for me.”

Evans was pleased with how well the team selection paid off with the returning Alfie Potter grabbing a hat-trick and loanee Adam King having a neat and tidy debut in midfield.

He said: “The boys have been terrific in training. I picked Alfie tonight as I saw him sparkle in training.

“And if Paul Raynor says any more to me about Alex MacDonald and Adam King playing in the middle as a partnership I’ll choke him as that’s all he’s spoke to me about! That’s why I value Paul so highly – he got it right.

“When Hamilton plays like you’d pay millions for him. When he plays like he did at Swindon you wouldn’t give ten bob for him to turn up and play for you!

“A lot of recovery now needs to take place as we have a trip down to the lion’s den at Exeter. We will make changes and freshen it up.”