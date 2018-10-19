England legend revealed as guest speaker at One Call Stadium

England legend Terry Butcher will be the guest speaker at Mansfield Town’s next Sportsman’s Dinner on Thursday, 29th November in the 1861 Suite at One Call Stadium (7pm).

Butcher will talk about his amazing career, which included 77 England caps.

The defender spent 10 years playing in England’s national team, took part in no less than three World Cups and had an almost 20-year senior career playing for a number of English and Scottish clubs.

Butcher was the captain of the Three Lions, and has also enjoyed a successful managerial career in England and Scotland.

The night will appeal to all football fans, and will include a two course meal and a comedian, as well as the chance to win at stand up bingo and raffle.

Tickets cost £34 per person or £300 for a table of 10.

Call 01623 482482 (option 3) and speak to Stags’ commercial team or email sales@mansfieldtown.net to book tickets. You can also purchase tickets via the online box office at www.mtfcboxoffice.co.uk.