EFL committee to decide who scored Stags’ winner

The EFL Dubious Goals Committee will today sit to decide who scored Mansfield Town’s winner at Morecambe last weekend.

It was given to Mal Benning but Jimmy Spencer is claiming he got the final touch and the club are now awaiting the committee’s decision.

Boss Steve Evans said: “There are some really honest lads in that dressing room and they are saying Spencer got a touch. You can see the leg go out and you can see the flick.

“I don’t think any cameras show whether there was a touch on it as there were bodies around him.

“But I don’t care if was my Aunty Mary who got the goal!”

“If you’re Mal Benning you’re claiming it aren’t you? I think it was the only thing Mal did right in the 97 minutes we played.

“He didn’t have the best of games but he showed a real willingness and desire to get to the edge of the box – that’s the Mal we love, driving into forward positions.

“He shot and Jimmy just sticks out a little toe and the boys tell me he diverted it.

“If it was a winning goal my Aunty Mary can sign for us! If she’s a regular goalscorer we’ll get Aunty Mary in!”