Early kick-off for Mansfield Town at Notts County

As expected, Mansfield Town’s local derby at Notts County on Saturday, 16th February will now kick-off at 1pm, following police advice.

The match was originally scheduled to start at 3pm but last weekend’s meeting at the One Call Stadium was also a 1pm kick-off as CJ Hamilton’s brace earned the Stags a deserved 2-0 victory.

Home or away games with Notts, Grimsby and Lincoln have now all been subject to the same early kick-offs. Ticket information for game at Meadow Lane will be announced in due course.