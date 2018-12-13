Early kick-off for Mansfield Town at Notts County

Kane Hemmings celebrates his late equaliser at Notts County last season.
As expected, Mansfield Town’s local derby at Notts County on Saturday, 16th February will now kick-off at 1pm, following police advice.

The match was originally scheduled to start at 3pm but last weekend’s meeting at the One Call Stadium was also a 1pm kick-off as CJ Hamilton’s brace earned the Stags a deserved 2-0 victory.

Home or away games with Notts, Grimsby and Lincoln have now all been subject to the same early kick-offs. Ticket information for game at Meadow Lane will be announced in due course.