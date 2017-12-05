Don’t miss the latest Stags news on our Facebook Live broadcast this morning

Mansfield Town boss Steve Evans will stage Stags’ latest press conference at the One Call Stadium today at 10.15pm.

We will talk to Evans about the FA Cup draw, check on injuries and look forward to games at Blackpool and Crawley Town.

Skipper Zander Diamond will also be meeting the press at the conference today after a hugely successful November.

With the club’s training schedule, this will be the week’s only press conference.

