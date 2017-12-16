Diamond: We didn't do enough

Mansfield Town skipper Zander Diamond was left frustrated by today's 0-0 home draw with Yeovil Town.

Diamond won the sponsors' man of the match award as Stags chalked up another clean sheet.

But it was their lack of goals or chances at the other end that left fans booing at the final whistle.

“We huffed and puffed but we just couldn't get the goal,” he said.

“Apart from a clean sheet. Hopefully in the coming weeks we'll manage to find the goals we are craving that win these sort of football games.

“If we are honest enough we didn't put enough balls in, didn't put our bodies on the line where it hurts maybe to get the goal. We are the only ones that can change that.

“We are an honest group and we'll dust ourselves down and analyse what happened.”

Diamond said Mansfield had to learn from days like this how to see off sides who came to defend.

“Teams like this are going to come here and play like that and hurt us on the counter-attack. We have to find ways of capitalising on that,” he said.

“It's a big week coming up and we have to be positive going towards the Morecambe game.”

Diamond could only praise Yeovil's determination.

“You saw what it meant to them at the end of the game,” he said.

“Credit to them. They came with a game plan and they got a point and a clean sheet so go home happy.

“With back to back home games we wanted to start it off positively with three points today. It didn't happen but the positive thing is we haven't been beaten.

“We need to use this as a platform to get three points next week.

“Second half we dominated the game without being good in certain areas. We need to find that answer to the frustrations we've all got. We will work hard on the training field and hopefully we'll come up with the right answers next week.”