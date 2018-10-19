`

Diamond retirement a shocker for Mansfield Town skipper Pearce

Mansfield Town v Chesterfield FC at the One Call Stadium. Sky Bet League 2 - November 25th 2017. Mansfield player Zander Diamond scores. Picture: Chris Etchells
Mansfield Town skipper Krystian Pearce was shocked to return home from international duty and find his predecessor Zander Diamond had decided to retire from professional football.

Diamond had captained the side last season but suffered a back injury that, despite an operation, has forced him into a huge career decision.

Pearce returned to the club after playing for Barbados in El Salvador and admitted: “It was shocking news about Zander and I will reach out to him later and wish him all the best for the future.

“He has been a great servant for the club and all the clubs he has been at so I wish him well.

“He was a solid defender who wore his heart on his sleeve.”