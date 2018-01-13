Derry preparing his U’s side for physical battle when Stags visit

Shaun Derry is preparing his Cambridge United team for a physical battle when Mansfield Town visit on Saturday.

The Stags travel to the Abbey Stadium seventh in League Two and with the chance of creeping into the automatic spots if they win and results elsewhere go their way.

But they will face a U’s side unbeaten in their last four and who know they are in for a tough match from a Steve Evans side gunning for glory.

Derry said: “The physicality of League Two is there, you see it week in, week out.

“We all know Steve and his team over at Mansfield are going to be mightily physical this weekend but we have to be ready for that and we have to find a way of affecting that.

“They’re good players, they’re a good team, they’ve got a manager there who has a lot of experience. I think they’ll be making a number of signings again over the January window.

“We said that before the season started that Mansfield would be one of the teams to look out for.

“Not only because they have got a manager whose been there and done it but also a manager whose been very active in the market at every team he’s been at so I see no difference in Mansfield.

“What took place in the summer will take place to a lesser extent in the January window.”

And added: “Any likeminded fan or supporter of football realise there’s two place to go and shop – they’re [Luton and Mansfield] shopping at Harrods and everyone else is, with the greatest of respect, at lesser department stores and it’s as simple as that.

“Luton have some great players and I’m sure they’ll bring in one or two good players at our level to hopefully, for them, get themselves promoted.

“For us, we have to concentrate on what we do.

“We are actively looking for reinforcements, we’re actively looking for players to come and, not just sit in the squad, but hopefully start and play and grab hold of that shirt but it’s proving a frustration at this moment in time.”