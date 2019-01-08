David Mirfin makes Mansfield Town comeback, but new worry over Jake Kean injury

A brace of goals from Calum Butcher and a further strike from Otis Khan saw holders Mansfield Town reserves win 3-1 in their final Central League Cup group stage fixture at Rotherham United this afternoon.

But the game saw contrasting fortunes over injuries.

Defender David Mirfin came through his first 45 minutes of action this season on his comeback, but keeper Jake Kean had to leave the field injured on 64 minutes which is a concern as he is the only senior back-up to Conrad Logan.

Butcher turned home a ninth minute cross to wipe out Rotherham’s fourth minute opener.

Khan then raced into the box to make it 2-1 to Mansfield on 56 minutes before Khan and Paul Anderson set up Butcher to seal the win on

Stags must now wait on other results to see if they will progress from the group.

STAGS: Kean, Blake, Wilder, Mirfin, Gibbens, Smith, Atkinson, Butcher, Graham, Khan, Law. SUBS: Walker, Bircumshaw, Fielding, Anderson, Sterling-James.