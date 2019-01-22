David Mirfin gets through first 90 minutes in Mansfield Town reserves’ drubbing at Wigan Athletic

Despite a 6-0 reserves drubbing at Wigan Athletic this afternoon, Mansfield Town were delighted to see centre half David Mirfin come unscathed through his first full 90 minutes of football as he continues his comeback from injury.

Mirfin was one of several first team names in the side who were well beaten by their Championship opponents, who netted three times in each half.

Joe Piggott led the way with a hat-trick with further strikes by Ollie Crankshaw, Joe Gelhardt and Charlie Jolley.

The Mansfield side also included Conrad Logan, Lewis Gibbens, Wil Atkinson, Calum Butcher, Otis Khan, Jordan Graham, Danny Rose and an unnamed trialist.