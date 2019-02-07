David Flitcroft welcomes Mansfield Town extending U18s ticket offer

David Flitcroft is delighted to see Mansfield Town extend their free tickets for U18s offer for the next two homes games after a huge crowd helped cheer his side home against Macclesfield last weekend.

Over 1,00 youngsters made use of the deal and Stags will now make the same offer for the visits of Forest Green on 23rd February and Cheltenham on 2nd March.

“I have to commend the club on the offer,” said the Stags boss. “With over 5,000 fans in the stadium, it was locked in, it was buzzing and it was a brilliant atmosphere.

“Certainly when the second and third goals went in you could feel the optimism around the stadium.

“We love playing at home, though with the preparation we do we enjoy playing away from home too.

“It just shows you the forward-thinking of our owners.

“The support they have the previous manager and now me has been unconditional. It’s incredible.”

Flitcroft said John and Carolyn Radford had obviously seen the benefit of the U18s offer last weekend.

“They have seen what that energy gave the players,” he said.

“We had new people coming in with an optimism and a perception what they want to see on a Saturday afternoon and, certainly second half, the boys delivered.

“I think that connection has been there all season.

“You can feel it. It’s tangible when I am in the stadium. There is not just a hope, there is an optimism and a belief.

“The players can feel it and they love playing at home.”

When Stags have had ticket offers in the past the side has often let the club down with poor results.

“Carolyn said when they’ve done this before in the past it’s been a damp squib at times with the result,” said Flitcroft.

“So we told the players, although there is a lot riding on every game, when you try to flood the numbers and get a new audience in, it’s important you commit to your values your football – they did that.”

The tickets can be obtained by visiting the Stags’ ticket office at One Call Stadium from 10am until 5pm.

Tickets are available to acquire on the day of the game, but the club strongly encourages supporters to acquire them as early as possible due to expected high demand.

Match tickets must be obtained at the ticket office prior to entry inside One Call Stadium. Tickets cannot be acquired online or via telephone.