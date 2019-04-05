David Flitcroft wants Mansfield Town to enjoy the promotion chase

David Flitcroft said the pressure of chasing promotion was one that should be embraced and is a completely different pressure to one fighting relegation.

The Mansfield Town boss once saved Barnsley on the last day of the season and he said it is a far cry from the pressure of Stags’ current chase for a top three finish.

“I was in a position at Barnsley where we had been written off and had to build a momentum. That was tough pressure,” he said.

“That was the worst pressure I have had. You get relegated from the Championship and people lose their jobs with redundancies.

“So getting out of a league and driving promotion is an exciting pressure.

“It’s one that lives with you every day. I carry that pressure on my shoulders and I have no problem with it.”

Flitcroft warned the next few weeks are unlikely to run smoothly for any of the leading sides.

“We will make sure we enjoy the next six games,” he said.

“There will be twists and turns. That’s the way football is as we saw on Tuesday night. We can’t rely on anyone else, only ourselves.”