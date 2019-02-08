David Flitcroft happy with Mansfield Town’s squad balance after Ben Turner and Will Tomlinson signings

This week’s signings of defender Ben Turner and midfielder Will Tomlinson are the last ones of the season, said Mansfield Town boss David Flitcroft.

He surprised a few fans by swooping for two free agents after the January window had closed, but now says: “I think we are done. We’ve looked at the balance and where we needed to be.

“With Macca (Alex MacDonald) being three weeks away we just felt we needed that cover and Willem has the experience and gives us another body.

“Ben was a no-brainer in terms of making sure we had that cover at the back.

“We assessed Mirf (injured defender David Mirfin) all the way and we thought, with the games coming up, it was a bit too much to ask. We have some massive games coming up.”

However, Stags must wait a few days for Turner to be fully fit after he arrived with a slight calf strain.

“It will how the injury reacts to the treatment and training programme but we think about 10 days,” said Flitcroft.

“We knew what the situation was when we signed him.

“We have Matt Preston on eight bookings and Ryan Sweeney on nine. Luckily both were okay at the weekend which has given us an extra extension to get Ben fit and ready.”