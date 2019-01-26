David Flitcroft delighted by comprehensive Mansfield Town win at home to Tranmere

David Flitcroft was a happy man after seeing his side overcome ten-man Tranmere Rovers at the One Call Stadium on Saturday.

Jorge Grant scored twice and Tyler Walker once as Mansfield maintained their top three spot.

READ THE REPORT HERE

And Flitcroft paid tribute to his players.

He said: “I am delighted for the players and supporters today. It was quite a ruthless performance.

“I won't underestimate this victory. I watched Tranmere's famous win with ten men at the end of last season and what Micky Mellon has built is a team that epitomises him – full of passion and really committed players.

“We didn't take this game lightly and, when they went down to ten men, it wasn't an easy task as the expectation is for you to then go on and dominate them.

“But Tranmere dig in and fight for Micky and their fans. They will never lie down. I have seen them galvanised by going down to ten men.

“We took that away from them slowly – it was like death from a thousand cuts really. It just show the quality we now have on the pitch as we are trying to progress.

“There were a lot of fouls in the game, but that's because we move the ball really quick. It made fluidity difficult.

“It was two rash, stupid tackles in close proximity."

Flitcroft hailed new signing Jorge Grant, who scored his first from a free-kick before adding a more straightforward second later on.

He said: “We do get a few free kicks around the box and Granty specialises in them. He was out there yesterday practising them, which I love about players.

“He has the quality but I want my players to be bold and keep getting on the ball.

“He wants the ball at every opportunity and he looks like he loves playing football. I could watch him all afternoon. He's got elegance and style.

“His figures are elite figures and I really hope we can help him get to the top.

“He is trying to help us get promotion but I want to see him, Tyler Walker and Jordan Smith to keep progressing in their careers to the highest level they can.

“Tyler had a back injury that turned into a neck spasm so he was touch and go if he played today."