Mansfield Town manager David Flitcroft and midfield ace Neal Bishop met the press this morning as the club began its build up to Saturday’s big local derby at Notts County.

Both spoke at length about the game while the manager also gave updates on the horrendous facial injury suffered by Danny Rose, his thoughts on the Stags’ lack of defenders this weekend and the possibility of bringing in another striker.

Here, sports editor John Lomas summarises the meeting live from the ground.