Danny Rose ruled out for Mansfield Town

Mansfield Town top scorer Danny Rose failed to recover from his ankle injury in time for today’s visit of bogey side and second-placed Accrington Stanley.

With skipper Krystian Pearce suspended and Joel Byrom dropped to the bench, that meant boss David Flitcroft made three changes for the big Good Friday clash.

In came Zander Diamond, Jacob Mellis and CJ Hamilton as fading Stags looked for a first win in six games and Flitcroft his first win as manager.

Stags had not beaten Stanley in the 13 League meetings since the Lancashire club reformed.

STAGS: Logan; White, Diamond, Bennett, Benning; Atkinson, Mellis, MacDonald, Hamilton; Hemmings, Angol. Subs: Olejnik, Digby, Anderson, Hunt, Thomas, Byrom, Miller.

ACCRINGTON: Chapman, Dunne, Hughes, Richards-Everton, Clark, Brown, Jackson, McConville, Johnson, Conneely, Kee. Subs: Maxted, Nolan, Zanzala, Williams, Sousa, Rowan, Rodgers.

REFEREE: Andy Haines of Sunderland.