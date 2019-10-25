Danny Rose making progress but Craig Davies won’t be risked - latest from the Mansfield Town treatment room

Long term injured Mansfield Town striker Craig Davies will not be risked in next week’s reserve game.

Davies is almost back to full training now, but the club are taking their time with him after earlier setbacks.

Picture Jez Tighe/AHPIX LTD, Football, Sky Bet League Two, Grimsby Town v Mansfield Town, Blundell Park, Grimsby, UK, 05/10/19, K.O 3pm''Mansfield Town forward Danny Rose ''Howard Roe>07973739229

“There is a reserve game on Tuesday which will be too soon for him,” said assistant boss Lee Glover.

“In the bits of training he has done, Davo looks like he could be a very good addition when he gets fit.

“I’ve known him at his other clubs.

“But the word from the medical department is let’s have him on a slow burner as we don;t want to push him too quickly. He’s had a couple of lapses.

“He is a good personality to have around and we’re looking forward to getting him fit. It’s about getting fit and staying fit. Then they can play for a longer period and sustainable which gets the best out of them and they can affect the group.”

While top scorer Danny Rose appears to be making a quicker-than-expected return from injury.

Rose was ruled out for up to six weeks after turning an ankle in training late last week but is responding well.

“Danny is actually improving and the signs are positive. So we’re hoping it won’t be that long now,” said Glover.

“The physio department reported this morning that he’s a lot further on than they expected him to be.

“We want Danny back. He’s had a great start to the season and he’s a talisman for us in some of the games.

“He is very much a fans’ favourite and great to have around the group. He is an energiser in the group and works hard in training. We’re looking forward to him coming back.

“But I can’t put a time on his return. That’s very much in the hands of the medical department.”