Crawley ‘in a positive frame of mind’ as they look to thwart Mansfield - Kewell

Crawley Town boss Harry Kewell said his side travel to Mansfield Town in a ‘positive frame of mind’, as the curtain falls on the regular League Two season on Saturday.

Mid-table Crawley might look like they have little to play for against a play-off chasing Stags side but Kewell believes that is far from the truth.

Kewell’s men could finish anywhere from 13th to 15th after the full time whistle blows on Saturday and the final League Two standings are confirmed.

Yet the former Leeds United and Australia forward, turned Reds manager, is keen to see his side finish the season strongly, having only picked up a point from their last three games.

“A couple of places in mid-table might from the outside not seem so important but it is to us,” said Kewell.

“Mansfield have got more to play for. They will have to come at us but like Exeter two weeks ago, when we drew 2-2, that gives us opportunity as well.

“We’re going there in a positive frame of mind and we want to get a good result, not least for the fans who will travel with us and who have given us such good support all season.”