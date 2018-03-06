Cowley proud of Lincoln players after best away display of the season

Lincoln City boss Danny Cowley said he was proud of his players as they battled to the end for a late 1-1 draw at Mansfield Town in the big derby tonight.

Play-off chasing City had lost their last two games and were 1-0 down tonight before a late Ollie Palmer strike gave them a deserved share of the spoils.

“In terms of our away performances it was probably about as good as we’ve been,” said Cowley.

“Regardless of the result, even if we’d ended up losing 1-0 – which would have been harsh on us – I would have been proud of our efforts today.

“I thought we played with a lot of commitment and all the qualities we expect of them.

“That now has to be the standard. We played with a good intensity and a real enthusiasm. We certainly deserved the late goal.

“I thought we played well in the first half and had real dominance. We looked a goal threat against a very good Mansfield team, who have the best squad in the league.”

He added: “It was frustrating for us as I don’t remember Mansfield having a shot on target in the second half.

“It was disappointing to concede that goal and, after two defeats, it really tests your mettle. So I was really proud of the players’ response.”