Consistency key for Evans as Stags boss predics close finish in promotion race

With just nine points separating third placed Wycombe and 10th placed Colchester, Mansfield Town manager Steve Evans believes the promotion race is a long way from becoming any clearer.

He feels it will stay tight until late in April as everyone cuts everyone else’s throats and all Stags can do is remain consistent.

“Our standards must stay high at this key stage of the season,” he said.

“The games are reducing very quickly. We’ll come out of this month and almost reduced to single figure games.

“There will be twists and turns all the way through this.

“You only have to look at the results the other night. We were pleased with ourselves but we came in and saw all bar Coventry had looked after themselves.

“They were playing another contender in Colchester. So someone had to lose the game.”

He added: “When people do the analysis, which happens more when you get to single figure games, everyone plays each other. “We have five or six of the top group to play, home and away – it’s a mixture – and they all have.

“Some weeks some will think they’re nailed on for promotion and other weeks will be doom and gloom.

“I don’t think this is going to unfold itself until a couple of weeks before the end of the season.”