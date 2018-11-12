Chorley or Doncaster if Mansfield Town can win FA Cup replay

If Mansfield Town can dispose of League One Charlton Athletic at the second time of asking, they will face Chorley or Doncaster Rovers at home in round two of the FA Cup.

Currently second in the National League North table, Chorley drew 2-2 with Doncaster, who sit 10th in League One, having twice lost the lead at Victory Park yesterday.

The Stags were held to a 1-1 first round home draw by Charlton yesterday and face a replay down at the Valley on Tuesday, 20th November (7.45pm).

The second round is scheduled to take place over the weekend of Friday, 30th November and each winning club will receive £54,000.