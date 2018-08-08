CATLING’S CORNER: I am hoping David Flitcroft will prove me wrong this season

After a quiet summer so far, with only six signings coming in this year compared to the many that came in last, things certainly looks to be better as shown in our first game on the Saturday against Newport.

Also, as many people will probably know I don’t particularly rate Flitcroft - but I really do hope he proves me and quiet a few fans wrong!

Saturday goes a long way to proving that, but it’s a long season so let’s hope we are up there come the end of it.

Against Newport, in our first league game of the season, we outclassed them in every department and ran out with a easy 3-0 victory.

Two goals from Otis Khan and one from Tyler Walker were good enough to give us the victory.

In truth it could have been more and for me Neil Bishop was absolutely outstanding and was my man of the match.

He’s a player who we should have signed last season, a player who we’ve missed since Jamie McGuire left - the fight, the aggressiveness and the passing - well played Bish.

At the time of writing this blog I’m told that Lee Angol has turned down the chance of signing for Grimsby.

To be honest I can’t blame him and feel a bit sorry for the kid.

As much as people have given him stick, he still is a goalscorer and he wants to play for our club.

So whether he stays or goes, good luck Lee with whatever you do.

As for Danny Rose - I honestly don’t care if he goes I just don’t want him to go to the ‘Judas’ who left us to go to Peterborough.

If he wants to go to Portsmouth or another League One club then get decent money and let him go.

As stated, no player is bigger than our club and if he don’t want to play for us, sorry, but just go. That also takes me to my next subject. If Angol and Rose do go we definitely need a replacement/replacements.

As good as Jordan Graham has looked, he isn’t a third choice striker.

That may sound harsh and I like the youngsters getting a chance, but we want to get out this league and we still need quality if one of Walker or Davies go off or get injured.

Paul Anderson is my next subject. For me the right wing back role and this team would fit him to the ground.

I simply don’t get why he’s not been given a chance. He never let us down last season, even when he was made to play right back.

This right wing back role would suit Anderson so much, even as much as Anderson filling in for Bishop in some games in the centre mid role this season.

Every team needs a experienced, decent player in their team.

The optimism at this minute is high with Yeovil coming up this weekend after the good performance against Newport.

Hopefully we’ll see another decent performance from the Stags.

If there is news of Rose or Angol going then I may do another blog on Friday to voice my opinions.

Hope everyone has enjoyed and it’s good to be back to share my views. Come on you Stags!