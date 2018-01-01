Carlisle United boss Keith Curle vows to make changes in January after defeat at Mansfield Town

Carlisle United manager Keith Curle vowed to make changes in the January window after his side’s battling display at his former club Mansfield Town saw them head home with nothing in a 3-1 defeat.

“We need to change the personnel inside that changing room as there’s not enough of the quality and people able to collectively make the right decisions at the right times,” he said.

“It’s nothing personal. It’s purely professional. I need to improve the balance in that changing room

“We gave away two absolutely soft goals and gave Mansfield a 2-0 start. But we’d had the best chance of the game in the early stages.

“Second half we played on the front foot, scored a goal, had opportunities to make things happen, but didn’t.

“At 2-1, if we scored next we’d have gone on and won the game.”

Curle added: “We then had a great opportunity. The ball hit the post and came out and we don’t put the rebound in and two minutes later we are 3-1 down.

“It’s basics – bread and butter for footballers. We haven’t been played through or laid down, but we’ve gifted them a two-goal start and you can’t give any team a 2-0 start in this division as goals change games.”