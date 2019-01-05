Carlisle United boss John Sheridan quits on eve of Mansfield Town visit

Carlisle United’s preparations for today’s visit of Mansfield Town were rocked by yesterday’s resignation of manager John Sheridan.

The Cumbrians had just reeled off five successive wins as they plotted to end Stags’ superb record of being the only side in the top four divisions still unbeaten away from home this season.

However, Sheridan is now believed to be heading back to ailing Chesterfield to try to save them from relegation from the Conference after the sacking of Martin Allen.

Assistant first team manager Tommy Wright and first team coach Paul Murray will take charge of today’s game with the support of director of football and ex-Stags boss David Holdsworth.

Mansfield are on a club record 15 successive away games without defeat and are 17 games unbeaten in League Two.