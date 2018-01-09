Cardiff replay confirmed for Tuesday night

It has finally been confirmed that Mansfield Town’s big Emirates FA Cup third round replay at home to Championship side Cardiff City to One Call Stadium will take place on Tuesday, 16th January (7.45pm kick-off).

Interest is expected to be huge as the two sides battle for a place in the fourth round, where a home tie with Premier League leaders Manchester City awaits.

More details about priority ticketing for the prospective Manchester City tie, should Stags overcome Cardiff in the replay, will be announced shortly.

Steve Evans’ men held the Bluebirds to a 0-0 draw at the Cardiff City Stadium on Saturday and Stags had chances to win it, but were thwarted by some last-ditch defending and solid goalkeeping from their higher division opponents.

Stags have had no word from the FA as yet as to whether the replay will be televised.

Replay tickets are on general sale. However, season ticket holders have until 5pm on Thursday, 11th January to reserve their seats.

Ticket prices for season ticket holders are as follows:

Adults: £10

Concessions (seniors & 16-21): £6

U16s: £3

General sale prices are as follows:

Adults: £12

Concessions (seniors & 16-21): £8

U16s: £5

Tickets are available to purchase now from the ticket office on Quarry Lane in person, via telephone on 01623 482 482 or online from www.stagstickets.co.uk.

Anyone wanting to watch the replay in style van book a VIP hospitality package in Stags’ 1861 Suite.

Costing £50 for adults and £40 for U18s, supporters can enjoy a three-course meal before watching the match from the Ian Greaves Stand.

Also included in the price is a matchday magazine and official team sheet.

To book - contact the commercial department on 01623 482 482 (option 3) or email sales@mansfieldtown.net.