Can youngsters take Stags reserves top of the table?

Mansfield Town will send a young reserves side to face Grimsby Town today for a game that could see either side go top of Central League North B.

With two massive League Two games to come in four days over Easter, Stags boss David Flitcroft has elected not to risk any of his first teamers in the game after they won him the Central League Cup last week at Wigan.

Mansfield reserves are just two points behind leaders Rotherham with two games in hand and cruised to a 5-0 victory the last time these sides met, with goals from Angol, Jacob Mellis and Paul Digby.

Grimsby have played one game more than the Stags, but find themselves with the same points total, meaning today’s victors will climb to the summit of the table.

Stags (from): Xavier Sundby, Keaton Mars, Lewis Gibbens, Henri Wilder, Dan Purvin, Aiden Walker, Steve Johnson, Rhys Sarson, Harry Bircumshaw, Jason Law, Keaton Ward, Alistair Smith, Kieran Harrison, Cam Healey, Iyrwah Gooden and Tyrese Sinclair.

The game will kick off at 2pm at Grimsby’s training facility, which can be found at GTFC Training Ground, Cheapside, Waltham, Grimsby, North East Lincolnshire, DN37 OHT.