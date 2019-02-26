Can Will Tomlinson become the ‘new Neal Bishop’ for Mansfield Town?

New Mansfield Town midfielder Will Tomlinson is hoping he can become the ‘new Neal Bishop’.

Tomlinson made a battling full debut alongside veteran Bishop on Saturday and said: “I got the man of the match award, which was really pleasing, and the gaffer compared Bish and I to a father and son afterwards.

“When we came in after the weekend, that’s when everyone started calling me mini-Bish after Davo started it going.

“I’m very happy with that, because Bish is 37 and still going strong, so that means at 21 I’ve got another 16 years in the game yet.

“It’s great to play with Bish and I was asking him about things throughout the Forest Green game. I’m just starting out, and I want to learn as much as I can.

“He has played hundreds of games and has so much experience, so I think he has to be just about the best person I could learn from.”