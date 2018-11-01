Can Mansfield Town prolong Cheltenham’s worst ever start to a season?

Mansfield Town will be hoping to extend Cheltenham Town’s worst ever start to a Football League season at Whaddon Road on Saturday.

The Robins, who have lost three and drawn two of their October games so far and have not won in eight games, have yet to win at home this season and sit in the drop zone.

Exeter City FC v Cheltenham Town FC at St James Park (Sky Bet League Two - 2 April 2018) - Scott Flinders makes a save''Picture by Antony Thompson - Thousand Word Media, NO SALES, NO SYNDICATION. Contact for more information mob: 07775556610 web: www.thousandwordmedia.com email: antony@thousandwordmedia.com''The photographic copyright (� 2017) is exclusively retained by the works creator at all times and sales, syndication or offering the work for future publication to a third party without the photographer's knowledge or agreement is in breach of the Copyright Designs and Patents Act 1988, (Part 1, Section 4, 2b). Please contact the photographer should you have any questions with regard to the use of the attached work and any rights involved.

After finishing 17th last season, most fans were hoping for a mid-table finish or higher, but it is looking like a battle to survive already.

Gary Johnson’s summer recruitment was haphazard and the squad is lacking the necessary quality in nearly every department, with the goals of Mo Eisa not replaced and several other influential players departing in the summer.

Johnson was sacked just four games into the campaign and replacement Michael Duff inherited a ridiculously big squad lacking in confidence and ability.

So he has a big job on his hands to turn it around, but he will be given time.

Cheltenham Town FC v Walsall FC at The Jonny Rocks Stadium, Whaddon Road (Pre-season Friendly - 28 July 2018) - Jacob Maddox''Picture by Antony Thompson - Thousand Word Media, NO SALES, NO SYNDICATION. Contact for more information mob: 07775556610 web: www.thousandwordmedia.com email: antony@thousandwordmedia.com''The photographic copyright (� 2017) is exclusively retained by the works creator at all times and sales, syndication or offering the work for future publication to a third party without the photographer's knowledge or agreement is in breach of the Copyright Designs and Patents Act 1988, (Part 1, Section 4, 2b). Please contact the photographer should you have any questions with regard to the use of the attached work and any rights involved.

The majority of supporters are aware of the situation he walked into and know it is going to take patience, with January the obvious key period for the new manager to put his own stamp on things.

Duff played for Cheltenham from 1996-2004 before going on to play in the Championship and Premier League for Burnley, playing at every level from Hellenic League Premier Division to the top flight in ascending order.

Since retiring from playing, Duff has spent a season as U18s coach at Turf Moor and one full year as U23s coach before returning to Whaddon Road, where he won three promotions as a player.

He is a popular figure at Cheltenham and will be desperate to be successful as a manager after enjoying such a good time as a right-back and centre-half as his remarkable career took off.

Goalkeeper Scott Flinders has been Cheltenham’s most consistent performer so far this season.

The 32-year-old has returned from an operation on his hip at the end of last term to start in fine form, pulling off countless saves particularly in the opening few matches when the Robins really did find themselves up against is. He rarely makes a mistake and is a calming presence in goal.

Stags will also need to contain Jacob Maddox, who is on loan from Chelsea.

Maddox has undoubtedly ability and can light games up, although he does need to work on his final product, which is exactly why he is on loan at Cheltenham.

He can play anywhere across midfield and has excellent dribbling skills and balance.

Stags have a score to settle at Whaddon Road from last season when they were thumped 3-0 by the Robins.

Revenge was gained by a late CJ Hamilton goal for a 3-2 win in a game that saw three red cards in January.