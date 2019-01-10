Can Mansfield Town bounce back to extend struggling Yeovil Town’s miserable run?

Struggling Yeovil Town arrive at the One Call Stadium without a win in 10 games on Saturday with Mansfield Town boss David Flitcroft sympathetic to the problems faced by opposite number Darren Way.

“They started off so well, which didn’t surprise me as we played them early doors and they were a really good team,” said Flitcroft as Stags aim to bounce back from a first loss in 18 games.

“Darren had assembled a group of good players, even though his budget is probably one of the lowest in the league.

“Yeovil is so difficult to get to, it’s a hard place to attract players to.

“But he keeps finding gems. He is always finding young players who then move on, so he is always chasing his tail.

“Probably some of that inconsistency in performance is due to that, maybe not picking the same team.

“They did put some good results together, but they have not found the consistency we’ve had.”

Former Stags striker Yoann Arquin has committed himself for the second half of the season, extending his initial six-month deal.

Algerian defender Adel Gafaiti has also extended his contract at Huish Park for the remainder of the campaign after originally joining on a month-to-month contract in November.

However, fellow defender Shaun Donnellan has left them after having his contract terminated by mutual consent.

The 22-year-old joined the Glovers on an 18-month contract in January last year, arriving from West Bromwich Albion.

Loanees Enes Mahmutovic and Omari Patrick have also returned to their parent clubs while winger Wes McDonald has left the club after the expiry of his short-term contract.