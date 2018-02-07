Can in-form Stags end poor record at Swindon?

In-form Mansfield Town will be hoping to end a miserable run of results at the County Ground when they travel to face promotions rivals Swindon Town on Saturday.

Of their last nine games there, Stags have lost eight and drawn one.

One defeat in their last seven matches has the Robins currently sitting two points and two places behind Mansfield in seventh and Stags boss Steve Evans said: “I think Swindon are terrific to be fair.

“They gave us a 3-1 wiping here didn’t they? It could have been more.

“When Swindon made an approach for me I was very humbled and honoured as, I said at the time, they are a big club.

“They are a Championship club every day of the week.

“When I saw Dave Flitcroft had got the job I thought it was a shrewd appointment.

“I watched them win 1-0 at Stevenage last week and it could have been three or four. It was probably one of the most comfortable games I’ve seen for an away side.

“I have watched 40 minutes of extended highlights of their performance at Lincoln and it takes Lincoln until the 95th minute to beat 10 men. They were probably a bit fortunate.

“I’ve been very impressed with Swindon – I think they will be there at the end.”

Evans said his side were on target for the 10 points he had wanted from four tough games.

“I said to the players two or three weeks ago that when we were looking at a little booklet of four games, two at home and two away, I genuinely looked at Morecambe and Swindon away and said if we can take four points from those and six at home, we’ll be bang right in the mix,” he said.

“Well, we’ve taken the six at home and three at Morecambe, now we’re going to try to get three at Swindon. But I know how tough it’s going to be.

“It’s a fantastic place to go and play football. It’s a nice stadium and they have a good support behind them.

“But we will take a good support too. Our away supporters have often been the difference as they were at Morecambe late on – and they got a pay day.

“From our point of view it’s one game at a time now. We have Swindon away followed by two, arguably, equally as tough games. They’re all tough now whether you play bottom or top.”